Daylight Saving Time: Clocks ‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday

Randi Moultrie

Ready to spring forward this weekend? It's almost time to change the clocks, but when and where, you might ask?

Daylight saving time is designed to make better use of evening light during the warmer months. Of course, we want to enjoy the days and the sunshine longer when the weather is warm. So, this time of the year is that time. But, on the downside, we will lose an hour of sleep as we "spring forward."

Clocks will jump forward for daylight saving time on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. local time. This happens across the majority of the U.S. and Canada. Clocks will move forward an hour, and everyone will lose one hour of sleep. Sadly. Daylight saving time will run until Sunday, November 1, 2026, when we "fall back."

Daylight saving time does not apply to Hawaii and most of Arizona. The only exception for Arizona is the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

History of Daylight Saving Time

Why do we have daylight saving time, you might ask? According to reports, DST is used in over 70 countries. It was introduced as a way to make better use of evening daylight and reduce energy use. Some argue that DST makes longer summer evenings for people to enjoy.

But will DST ever come to an end? Many in the U.S. have held discussions to have DST year-round. In many efforts, there has been legislation to support year-round DST, but nothing permanent has taken place. For now, we will continue with the two-yearly clock changes.

