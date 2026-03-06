Downtown Las Vegas Properties Report 15,000 Visitors Through Canadian Currency Program

Three Downtown Las Vegas properties — Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino — are reporting strong early results from the At Par program, which treats 1 Canadian dollar as 1 U.S. dollar across select gaming, hotel, and beverage offerings through Aug. 31.

In the program's first month, the three casinos together drew more than 15,000 Canadian visitors and generated more than 2,700 hotel room bookings. The promotion launched in late January amid a broader decline in Canadian tourism to Las Vegas, where Canadian visitation was down roughly 20% in 2025 compared with the prior year. Canadians historically represent the city's largest international visitor segment.

"At Par has created real momentum with our Canadian guests right out of the gate, and that means a lot to me personally, given my lifelong connection to Canada," said Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa, the D, Golden Gate, and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. "Bringing a Canadian artist like Excision to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center builds on that momentum, pairing real value with major entertainment and giving Canadian guests even more reasons to plan a trip downtown."

The At Par program is expanding to include entertainment. Canadian DJ and producer Excision, hailing from Kelowna, British Columbia, will headline two nights at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 24-25. Canadian guests can purchase tickets at par through the concierge at Circa or the D. Canadian rock band Finger Eleven will perform on June 27 on Fremont Street Experience as part of the free Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series, timed to Canada Day. The full concert series lineup has not yet been announced.