Iron Maiden Forced to Move U.S. Show Date

Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden are heading to the U.S. on a massive tour, but their scheduled concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles has been pushed back one day because of a scheduling conflict.

Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden are heading to the U.S. on a massive tour, but their scheduled concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles has been pushed back one day because of a scheduling conflict.
Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden are heading to the U.S. on a massive tour, but their scheduled concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles has been pushed back one day because of a scheduling conflict.

Iron Maiden were originally scheduled to perform on Sept. 26, but as it turns out, that show was set to happen the same day that the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks play at the Memorial Coliseum stadium nearby. So, Maiden's show has been rescheduled for Sept. 27.

"We were completely shocked when we were told about this unique situation affecting our sold out LA show on the Saturday night," Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said in a statement. "We have worked with the team at Live Nation and rather than cancelling this second show we were thankfully able to move the show to the following night."

Iron Maiden Manager Says the Band Is 'Naturally Mortified' for Scheduling Mistake

Smallwood continues, "We are naturally mortified at the issues and inconvenience raised for our fans who hold tickets but there is sadly nothing we can do other than move the show a day later."

Iron Maiden will also perform at BMO Stadium on Sept. 25, and that date hasn't been changed. The Los Angeles gigs are part of Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour, which honors the band's 50th anniversary.

It's just something special when Iron Maiden comes to town. They're one of the absolute heavyweights in the New Wave heavy metal movement, along with Judas Priest, and they continue to release new music and tour the world.

Metalheads should consider themselves lucky that they have bands such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica who continue to dominate. Nothing beats the classics, and it's rare to have bands that have been rocking it for as much as 50 years still so filled with creative energy.

Iron Maiden
