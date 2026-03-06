ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Sports Bar Scene Expands Beyond the Strip

Las Vegas sports fans now have an opportunity to experience high-quality views of entertainment that are available outside of the Strip. Neighbors in Summerlin and West Las Vegas have found…

Las Vegas sports fans now have an opportunity to experience high-quality views of entertainment that are available outside of the Strip. Neighbors in Summerlin and West Las Vegas have found this to be true as they search for ways to watch games within their own communities.

Al's Garage, located on West Charleston Boulevard in Summerlin, has built a loyal following among Raiders and Golden Knights fans. The bar features six 10-foot 4K projection screens, a late-night happy hour running from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, and a customer loyalty program that rewards repeat visitors. Decked out with vintage car parts and racing memorabilia, it delivers a high-energy atmosphere that sets it apart from a standard sports bar.

On the west side, Flowing Tide Pub No. 6 on South Decatur Boulevard caters to fans seeking a relaxed, neighborhood feel. The pub leans into local sports culture while offering a classic menu featuring seafood alongside traditional comfort food staples.

PKWY Tavern's Decatur location on West Flamingo Road serves as a strong anchor for large groups, with more than 250 beer selections, dozens of high-definition screens covering virtually every sports package, and private spaces well-suited for football Sundays, Golden Knights hockey, Aces playoff runs, and major UFC fight nights.

For family-friendly options, Dave & Buster's at Downtown Summerlin combines arcade-style dining with large-screen sports viewing, offering a multi-generational game-day experience for fans who want entertainment alongside the action.

The most significant recent addition to the off-Strip sports scene is Caesars Race & Sportsbook at The Resort at Summerlin, the first retail Caesars Sportsbook location in the Summerlin community. The nearly 6,000-square-foot space currently features a new video wall, with a 360-degree LED video display at the expanded sportsbook bar scheduled for completion ahead of summer 2026. The venue also includes 20 self-service betting kiosks and allows fans to complete in-person registration for the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on-site for the first time in Summerlin.

