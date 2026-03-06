Legendary Punk Band Celebrates Album Milestone With Vinyl Reissue

The Exploited released a red splatter vinyl edition of Punks Not Dead to mark 45 years since their 1981 debut dropped. Cherry Red issued the reissue on black vinyl with red splatter and an inner sleeve packed with clippings and memorabilia.

The Edinburgh band formed in 1978 and became part of the UK'82 movement alongside Discharge, Charged G.B.H., and others. These groups created a second wave of aggressive music that was faster and harder than the original 1977 scene.

The album arrived in April 1981, when critics had already declared the genre dead. Sid Vicious had died. John Lydon put out experimental records. The Clash made pop singles, and Sham 69 had split.

Punks Not Dead runs for 37 minutes across 15 tracks. The record includes "Army Life," which got to No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. Singer Wattie Buchan served as a teenage soldier in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, giving tracks like "Army Life" and "Blown to Bits" real weight and authenticity.

The group influenced thrash metal bands like Slayer, S.O.D., Napalm Death, and Agnostic Front. Discharge was more intense and shaped grindcore and anarcho scenes, but the Edinburgh outfit brought raw energy to their performances that set them apart.

Big John Duncan played guitar while Dru Stix handled drums on the original recording. The band covered Puncture's "Mucky Pup" and created an aesthetic with mohawks, studded leather, and ripped jeans. This aesthetic defined how people pictured the scene in 1981.