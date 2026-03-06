ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada Lawmakers To Address E-Scooter and E-Bike Safety as 285 Students Hit by Cars This School Year

A sharp rise in students struck by vehicles this school year is drawing urgent attention from safety advocates, researchers, and state lawmakers, with electronic devices and micromobility emerging as central…

Jennifer Eggleston
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 04: Lime scooters are ridden by the public in Auckland's downtown area at lunchtime on December 04, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. There have been almost 300 public insurance claims for injuries caused by electric scooters since Lime E Scooters launched in Auckland and Christchurch in October. The dockless electric scooters can be rented on an hourly basis and used at up to 27km/h on footpaths. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

A sharp rise in students struck by vehicles this school year is drawing urgent attention from safety advocates, researchers, and state lawmakers, with electronic devices and micromobility emerging as central concerns.

Clark County data show 285 students have been struck by cars during the current school year, based on incidents tracked from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days. The data are compiled from all local law enforcement agencies and presented by the Clark County School District Police. Of those 285 incidents, 131 involved students using electronic devices, a stark increase from nine such incidents the previous school year, according to preliminary analysis by researchers from UNLV's Transportation Research Center.

Erin Breen, a safety advocate with UNLV's Transportation Research Center, says the surge reflects a broader visibility problem on Nevada roads.

"[E-devices] are so hard for a driver to see... with children, they're always lower to the ground. You have people in really tall vehicles now, which is part of our overall vulnerable road user problem: when you have kids on these devices, whether it be an e-bike or an e-scooter, they're still lower than some of these vehicles," Breen said.

Data trends show that younger students, including many 12-year-olds, are commonly involved in operating electronic devices. Breen argues the threshold for device use should be tied directly to driving readiness.

"If your child isn't already studying for their driver's license, they have no business on an electronic device, period. I wish that I could say, oh, your child's the exception. You really don't know [road rules] until you start practicing driving. I think that's where the law needs to go," Breen said.

Roughly half of incidents are not the student's fault, underscoring that distraction and visibility are broader road-safety challenges rather than solely the responsibility of individuals. Local education campaigns on e-scooter and e-bike safety are ongoing, while state lawmakers work to shape future policy. Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 4 directed the Joint Interim Standing Committee on the Judiciary to study road safety and analyze existing laws governing e-bikes and e-scooters ahead of the next legislative session.

"The whole idea of people being on micromobility devices is a great thing for the community, but not if we aren't making sure that they're safe while they're doing it. It's just too dangerous for [younger kids] to be on these devices," Breen said.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Photos of various locations in the southwest desert. Its natural beauty and vivid color
Local NewsClark County Students Can Enter Contest To Predict Mojave Max’s Spring Appearance For Special PrizesJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 31: Visitors are silhouetted as they watch The Fountains of Bellagio on May 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County is dropping all pandemic mandates as its COVID-19 mitigation plan expires at midnight on June 1, meaning businesses may operate at 100 percent capacity with no physical distancing restrictions. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsDowntown Las Vegas Properties Report 15,000 Visitors Through Canadian Currency ProgramJennifer Eggleston
Burger with beer on the table of a group of friends in a bar pub. Hamburger on the background of people in a restaurant.
Local NewsLas Vegas Sports Bar Scene Expands Beyond the StripJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect