ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Flaming Lips Expand 2026 World Tour: New Stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and Louisville

The Flaming Lips tacked on four cities to their 2026 world tour on March 2. They announced stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and Louisville via Instagram. This expansion builds…

Sheena Suhr
Singer Wayne Coyne of the American band The Flaming Lips performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on June 5, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images

The Flaming Lips tacked on four cities to their 2026 world tour on March 2. They announced stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and Louisville via Instagram. This expansion builds on what was already among their most ambitious runs across the planet in years.

The Oklahoma-born group will perform at Velódromo Olímpico in Mexico City on April 18. London's Somerset House will host them on July 25. Jakarta's LALALA Fest gets a performance on August 22. Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival closes out these fresh dates on September 25.

This band formed back in 1983 and climbed to mainstream prominence throughout the 1990s with releases like Transmissions from the Satellite Heart and the GRAMMY-winning The Soft Bulletin

Their concerts feature confetti cannons, oversized balloons, and frontman Wayne Coyne performing inside a giant inflatable bubble. "We don't do fire but we did do fireworks here and there," Coyne told The Guardian. "We were playing a series of shows in Texas and bought a bunch of fireworks and, while we were playing, we literally shot them off the stage."

Coyne added that the pyrotechnics hit his bandmates, the audience, and the ceiling. "No one should ever do that. But we did it. We got away with it. And we will never do it again," he said.

More than 30 years after their breakthrough, this group keeps finding new corners of the globe to reach. Tickets are available through their official website.

Sheena SuhrWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Dan Vickrey and Adam Duritz of Counting Crows perform onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
MusicCounting Crows Make Waves on the International CircuitLaura Adkins
James Hetfield speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Frontman Names Two Songs That Remain Challenging to Perform LiveDan Teodorescu
Wattie Buchan (C) of the Scottish rock punk band The Exploited performs with festival goers at Main Stage during the Exit Festival 2024 Day Four at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 13, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
MusicLegendary Punk Band Celebrates Album Milestone With Vinyl ReissueDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect