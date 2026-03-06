The Flaming Lips Expand 2026 World Tour: New Stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and Louisville

The Flaming Lips tacked on four cities to their 2026 world tour on March 2. They announced stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and Louisville via Instagram. This expansion builds on what was already among their most ambitious runs across the planet in years.

The Oklahoma-born group will perform at Velódromo Olímpico in Mexico City on April 18. London's Somerset House will host them on July 25. Jakarta's LALALA Fest gets a performance on August 22. Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival closes out these fresh dates on September 25.

This band formed back in 1983 and climbed to mainstream prominence throughout the 1990s with releases like Transmissions from the Satellite Heart and the GRAMMY-winning The Soft Bulletin.

Their concerts feature confetti cannons, oversized balloons, and frontman Wayne Coyne performing inside a giant inflatable bubble. "We don't do fire but we did do fireworks here and there," Coyne told The Guardian. "We were playing a series of shows in Texas and bought a bunch of fireworks and, while we were playing, we literally shot them off the stage."

Coyne added that the pyrotechnics hit his bandmates, the audience, and the ceiling. "No one should ever do that. But we did it. We got away with it. And we will never do it again," he said.