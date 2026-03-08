ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: March 8

March 8 was an eventful day for some of your favorite rock artists and bands. It’s when Queen and Soundgarden released some of their most iconic albums, and when Bad…

Dan Teodorescu
Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

March 8 was an eventful day for some of your favorite rock artists and bands. It's when Queen and Soundgarden released some of their most iconic albums, and when Bad Company played their first-ever gig. These are just some of the notable events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most memorable breakthroughs and milestone moments of the day include:

  • 1969: Creedence Clearwater Revival's iconic song "Proud Mary" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It spent three weeks there, while the top spot was occupied by Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People."
  • 2009: U2's twelfth studio album, No Line on the Horizon, went straight to No.1 on the British albums chart, following its Feb. 27 release. Despite a strong start on both sides of the Atlantic, the album was a mild commercial disappointment compared to the band's previous works, only selling around 5 million copies worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the moments that defined rock culture and also happened on March 8 include:

  • 1969: The Small Faces officially broke up, after lead singer Steve Marriott left to form the band Humble Pie. The remaining members formed a new band, called The Faces, after recruiting Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.
  • 1993: The animated sitcom Beavis and Butt-Head first aired on MTV. The two protagonists' misadventures were juxtaposed with images of them watching rock music videos, including some from Metallica, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, and Motorhead.
  • 2016: The legendary producer Sir George Martin, known as "the fifth Beatle," passed away at the age of 90. He produced most of their recording and was a key figure in the Fab Five getting their iconic sound.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable recordings and shows we celebrate today include:

  • 1965: Bob Dylan released "Subterranean Homesick Blues" as a single, via Columbia Records. Part of his Bringing It All Back Home album, the track is one of Dylan's first electric recordings and featured an innovative music video.
  • 1974: Bad Company played their first-ever show as a band, at Newcastle City Hall in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. The band consisted of previous members of Free, Matt the Hoople, and King Crimson, and quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world.
  • 1974: On the same day, Queen released their second studio album, Queen II, via Elektra Records in the US and EMI Records in the UK. It's heavier than most other Queen albums and hasn't reached the popularity levels of their later work, but it has a strong cult following among Queen fans.
  • 1994: Soundgarden released their fourth studio album, Superunknown. Powered by hits like "Spoonman" and "Black Hole Sun," it went 6x Platinum in the US.

These are the main events that happened in the rock world on March 8, with huge names like Queen and Bob Dylan stealing the headlines. Make sure to come back tomorrow and discover what happened on that day in rock history.

QueenSoundgardenThis Day In Historyu2
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
British pop rock singer David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during Isolar II – The 1978 World Tour.
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 7Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Dan Vickrey and Adam Duritz of Counting Crows perform onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
MusicCounting Crows Make Waves on the International CircuitLaura Adkins
James Hetfield speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Frontman Names Two Songs That Remain Challenging to Perform LiveDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect