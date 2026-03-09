Butler and Rodgers Honored at Palm Springs Awards Show for Arts Charity

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Paul Rodgers got awards on March 2 at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California. The Sound And Visions Awards hosted an all-star band to celebrate the two musicians, with money going to Adopt The Arts.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor fronted a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" with Butler, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, and Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. The performance brought 12 musicians to the stage that night.

Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, Glenn Hughes, Robert DeLeo, Charlie Starr, Mike Mangan, Phil X, Tanya O'Callaghan, and Steve Salas also took part. Sorum played drums with Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver. Hughes spent time with Deep Purple before joining the tribute band, while DeLeo plays bass with Stone Temple Pilots, and Starr leads Blackberry Smoke.

Butler learned to play guitar as a teenager on an old acoustic with just two strings. His older brother, Jimmy, gave him the guitar, and he says it was a gift that changed his life. After saving money, he bought a Bird Golden Eagle amplifier and a Brunner Colorama electric guitar. Then, he joined his first band.

The bassist became known for his melodic playing. He was one of the first musicians to use a wah pedal on bass. He also down-tuned his instrument to match guitarist Tony Iommi.