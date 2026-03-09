Jennifer Runyon, Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ Star, Dies at 65

Jennifer Runyon, the actress who charmed audiences in Ghostbusters and the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge, has died at age 65. Her family confirmed the news in a social media post on Sunday, March 8, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

"This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the post read. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Friends Remember Her Warmth

Runyon's friend, Bewitched alum Erin Murphy, also shared the news on Facebook on Saturday, March 7, revealing that Runyon had "a brief battle with cancer."

"Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children," Murphy wrote.

From Chicago to Hollywood

Born in Chicago on April 1, 1960, Runyon married collegiate basketball coach Todd Corman. The couple welcomed two children, Wyatt and Bayley. Bayley has followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress, appearing in 9-1-1, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Jane the Virgin.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Bayley wrote, "all of the best parts of me came from you. i would give anything for one more day together. the kindest most compassionate person i’ve ever known. my best friend. i wasn’t ready for this."

A Career to Remember

Runyon made her film debut in the 1980 slasher To All a Good Night and appeared in the 1984 films Up the Creek and Ghostbusters, playing a student in a paranormal assessment scene with Bill Murray and Steven Tash. She starred in the 1984 sitcom Charles in Charge and took over the role of Cindy Brady in A Very Brady Christmas.

Her TV credits from the 1980s and 1990s include The Fall Guy, Boone, The Master, Quantum Leap, and guest spots on Murder, She Wrote, A Man Called Sarge, and Beverly Hills, 90210. By 2014, Runyon had semi-retired from acting to focus on teaching, according to Variety.