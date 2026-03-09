Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Six Flags Magic Mountain

It's Spring Break time! Xtreme Radio wants to help you find your next thrill at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World! From record-breaking coasters to attractions for the whole family to spectacular seasonal events, the fun never ends! Now open Fridays through Mondays, with daily operations beginning March 19 through April 13.

You and the whole family can fly at the speed of fear on Tatsu, shred the twisted tracks of Apocalypse, and conquer the massive drops and turns on Goliath!

Thrill-seekers-in-training can earn their black belt on Ninja or take on the iconic loop of The New Revolution.

Ready to take on the fastest, steepest, and tallest coasters on the planet and more? Listen to Xtreme Radio for the keyword and enter it on our website for your chance to win FREE tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain!

🎟 How to Win:

Listen to Pauly on Xtreme Radio at 5pm for the announcement of the keyword for the day! Once you hear the keyword, enter it in below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain!