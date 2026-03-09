This Day in Rock History: March 9

Plenty of cool things happened in the rock world on March 9 throughout the years. U2 released their most popular album, and The Clash had a No. 1 single almost a decade after its release. These are just some of the many interesting events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the breakthrough moments and milestones we celebrate on March 9:

1968: Bob Dylan's eighth studio album, John Wesley Harding, started a 10-week run at the top of the British album charts, where it spent a total of 13 non-consecutive weeks. The album was a return to Dylan's earlier folk-inspired acoustic sound, after experimenting with electric guitars and a bluesier sound.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the most memorable shows and releases that happened on March 9:

1971: Alice Cooper released their third studio album, Love It to Death, via Warner Bros. Records. It featured the iconic hit "I'm Eighteen" and was certified Platinum in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

