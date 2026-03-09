This Day in Sports History: March 9

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, Mar. 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Mar. 9 included:

1864: In the 26th Grand National, George Stevens won his third GN aboard 10/1 Emblematic.

1895 : The Montreal Victorias clinched the trophy as Montreal HC beat Queens University, 5-1.

1904 : Lester Patrick became the first defenseman in ice hockey history to score a goal during a Stanley Cup Finals game.

1908 : The iconic Italian football club FC Internazionale (Inter Milan) was officially founded.

1936 : Babe Ruth turned down the Reds' offer to make a comeback as a player, and instead, he stayed retired.

1952 : Heinz Neuhaus won the European Heavyweight Boxing title.

1957 : In the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina beat South Carolina 95-75.

1958 : George Yardley III became the first NBA player to score 2,000 points in a season.

1961 : Wilt Chamberlain scored 67 points in a game.

1977 : College basketball player Anthony Roberts of Oral Roberts set an NIT record by scoring 65 points in a single game.

1984 : The Philadelphia 76ers blocked 20 Seattle shots and tied an NBA regulation game record.

1984 : Boxer Tim Witherspoon beat Greg Page in 12 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.

1985 : In the 26th Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, Auburn beat Alabama 53-49.

1985 : Figure skater Katarina Witt won the Ladies' Figure Skating Championship in Tokyo.

1986 : Hockey player Gilbert Perreault became the 12th NHLer to score 500 career goals.

1989 : Roger Kingdom ran a world record 60-meter hurdles indoor time of 7.36 seconds.

1991 : Basketball player Joe Dumaars began an NBA free-throw streak of 62 games.

1993 : The Pittsburgh Penguins began an NHL record 17-game winning streak.

1995 : Major League Baseball officially gave a new franchise to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

2002 : Hockey player Joe Sakic played in his 1,000th career NHL game.

2013 : Bernard Hopkins beat Tavoris Cloud and won the IBF light heavyweight title.

2015 : UMass defeated Notre Dame 4-3. It was the longest game in NCAA Division I hockey history and lasted five overtimes.

2016: Basketball player Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 20 assists. It was also the first triple-double that had 20-plus points and 20 plus assists since 1998.

Three athletes who stood out on March 9 were George Yardley III, Gilbert Perreault, and Bernard Hopkins.