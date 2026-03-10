Luck of the Crawl: Las Vegas Bar Hop Takes Over Fremont Street for St. Patrick’s Day on March 14

The Official Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl is set for Saturday, March 14, running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. across seven venues on and near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. The event is organized by Crawl With US, one of the largest bar crawl companies in the United States.

Attendees check in at Troy Liquor Bar, 129 Fremont Street, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. From there, participants can visit any combination of six additional venues at their own pace, including Bin 702, Gold Spike, Hogs & Heifers, and Oak & Ivy. A mid-party runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Electric Mushroom, 518 Fremont Street, followed by an after-party from 10 p.m. to midnight at Raised By Wolves.

Each ticket includes two to three drinks or shots, complimentary welcome shots redeemable at check-in, exclusive drink specials, no cover at all participating bars, a stadium cup and lanyard, green and gold beads, a crawl badge with vouchers, a pub crawl map, access to professional photographers, and entry to the after-party. An Instagram costume contest will offer chances to win free tickets.

There is no fixed bar-by-bar schedule; organizers use a self-guided format to manage crowd flows across venues. Groups of four or more receive a 20% discount. All attendees must be 21 or older with a valid government-issued ID. If the event is canceled, tickets are fully refunded. Organizers recommend using Uber or Lyft rather than driving.