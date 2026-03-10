SAHARA Las Vegas Donates $20K to Project 150 Prom Closet

Project 150 and SAHARA Las Vegas welcomed approximately 1,000 high school students to the annual Las Vegas Prom Closet on March 7, transforming one of the resort's ballrooms into a boutique-style shopping experience. Students selected free dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories to wear to their upcoming proms.

The event was held in partnership with SAHARA Las Vegas through the resort's SAHARA Cares initiative. SAHARA executives Stacy King and Derek Tadashi Morishita presented Project 150 Executive Director Kelli Kristo with a check for $20,468.83 to support the program.

Project 150 is a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students across Southern Nevada. The purpose of the Prom Closet is to ensure that students can attend prom and feel confident and dignified. For those who may not have the financial resources to attend prom, this is an excellent opportunity to help provide those resources.