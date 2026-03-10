This Day in Sports History: March 10
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Mar. 10 included:
- 1888: Heavyweight Boxing champ John L. Sullivan drew with Charlie Mitchell in 39 rounds.
- 1900: The Montreal Shamrocks beat the Halifax Crescents, 11-0, and swept the challenge series, 2-0.
- 1913: The Quebec Bulldogs retained the Stanley Cup trophy and defeated the Sydney Millionaires 6-2 for a sweep of the challenge series.
- 1920: The Quebec Bulldogs' Joe Malone scored seven goals against the Ottawa Senators.
- 1934: The longest undefeated streak in Toronto Maple Leaf history ended at 18 games, with 15 wins and three ties.
- 1951: Ireland clinched their seventh Five Nations Rugby Championship with a 3-3 draw against Wales.
- 1963: MLB infielder Pete Rose debuted for Cincinnati at spring training in Tampa, Florida. He recorded two hits against the White Sox in his first two at-bats.
- 1963: San Francisco Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain scored 70 points in a 163-148 defeat to the Syracuse Nationals at Onondaga War Memorial.
- 1973: In the 20th Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State beat Maryland 76-74.
- 1982: Travis Jackson and former commissioner Happy Chandler were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1983: Former Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers manager Walter Alston was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1984: In the 25th Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, Kentucky beat Auburn 51-49.
- 1984: In the semi-final of the fifth Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, Georgetown beat St. John's 79-68 to reach the championship game.
- 1984: Heavyweight boxer Tim Witherspoon knocked out Greg Page
- 1985: In the 32nd ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Georgia Tech beat North Carolina 57-54.
- 1985: NBA coach Dick Motta became the fourth coach to win 700 games.
- 1986: Ernie Lombardi and Bobby Doerr were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1988: The New York Islanders celebrated Mike Bossy Night.
- 1990: Figure skater Kurt Browning won the Men's Figure Skating Championship.
- 1991: In the 38th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina beat Duke 96-74.
- 2010: At the Laureus World Sports Awards, Usain Bolt was sportsman of the year, and Serena Williams was sportswoman of the year.
- 2012: In the 33rd Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, Louisville beat Cincinnati, 50-44.
Three athletes who stood out on March 10 were Pete Rose, Tim Witherspoon, and Usain Bolt.
Rose was a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. He is also notoriously known for being banned from baseball for life in 1989 for gambling on games. Witherspoon was known for his tough, gritty fighting style. He fought legends like Larry Holmes, Page, and Frank Bruno during a career spanning from 1979 to 2003. Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter widely regarded as the fastest man in history. He achieved legendary status with his Charismatic "To the World" pose and unmatched speed.