AC/DC Power Up Tour Features 21-Song Setlist Mixing Classic Tracks With Recent Album Material
AC/DC rolled out a 21-song setlist for their Power Up Tour, mixing tracks from their 2020 album with iconic decades-old hits.
The show opens with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)." Then come "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck," and "Highway to Hell." "Let There Be Rock" closes the main set, featuring an extended Angus guitar solo that stretches for several minutes. The encore consists of "T.N.T." and "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)."
Power Up album cuts surface throughout. "Demon Fire" and "Shot in the Dark" are among the newer additions, sandwiched between material spanning the group's five-decade career.
The Australian group started in the 1970s and built a worldwide fanbase around songs that became classic rock staples. Power Up was released in 2020 and marked the return of new music after years without a full release.
Song order shifts depending on the venue, stage setup, and lighting cues. Crowd energy matters as well, since some songs work best when the audience is engaged and the venue is packed.
The full setlist runs 19 songs in the main set, then two more for the encore. Other performances include "Have a Drink on Me," "Hells Bells," "Stiff Upper Lip," "Shoot to Thrill," "Sin City," "Jailbreak," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "High Voltage," "Riff Raff," "You Shook Me All Night Long," and "Whole Lotta Rosie."
AC/DC's tour is in full swing, with South American dates followed by a North American leg. All tour dates and ticket links are listed on the official AC/DC website.