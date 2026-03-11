Bad Omens Reveal Setlist for Do You Feel Love North America 2026 Tour

Bad Omens dropped the setlist for their Do You Feel Love North America 2026 Tour. Fans can expect 18 songs split into five sets with an encore.

This act started in 2015, and they've built a huge following with their guitar work and raw lyrics. Their rise in the rock scene has been impressive.

Songs might shift around depending on what happens at each show. Timing, stage setup, and how crowds react can all change things up. The group talks with crowds during shows. This back-and-forth can shift how things play out, and each city might get something a bit different.

This expected setlist comes from recent performances and earlier stops on tours like the Concrete Jungle Tour. As they crisscross North America, more people will discover what they're about.