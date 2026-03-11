Chipotle Offering BOGO Deal to Tattooed Customers on Friday the 13th

ContestsEvents
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Another Friday the 13th is almost here. On Friday, March 13, Chipotle is offering customers with a tattoo are eligible to enjoy a Buy One Get One deal.

The popular food chain is offering a one hour buy one get one deal to customers with tattoos on March 13th from 3 pm to 4 pm. Customers can redeem the offer by showing up and showing off their permanent, temporary, or drawn-on tattoos. Once you purchase an entree item, you will be able to get another for free.

This is not the first time that Chipotle has hosted its "Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag" promotion. The deal is inspired by the flash sale tattoo shops typically do on Friday the 13th. In honor of the deadline, they created sheets of small, pre-designed tattoos to commemorate the day.

"What started as an internet meme became a real-world expression of fandom for our brand," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. "Bringing this promotion back for Friday the 13th further establishes our connection with the tattoo community, and partnering with Swae Lee allows us to spotlight his authentic passion for the brand and give our fans something extra to commemorate the moment together."

According to the release, "tatted like a Chipotle bag" got traction during the 2019 football championship. Fans on social media compared a performer's tattoos to the artwork on Chipotle's to-go bags. The then viral moment inspired fun, original content across all platforms. Now, the promotion reigns supreme each year as a special deal.

