Metallica Personally Thank Listeners for Sphere Residency Support

Anne Erickson
Metallica are heading to the Sphere in Las Vegas to give the venue a much-needed dose of heavy metal. Now, the band has shared a collective statement thanking fans for their support following the announcement of their Life Burns Faster residency.

"We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas," Metallica stated in a social post. "We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week."

Metallica Extended Sphere Residency Twice

The response to the shows has been strong. The band originally announced eight dates for the residency starting in October, but that number has increased to 24 and now runs into March 2027.

So, will Metallica be adding any additional Sphere dates? According to the band, "At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future."

"In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth," Metallica adds. "We're working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around."

The Metallica have spent 40-plus years turning volume into architecture. Riffs that feel like steel beams, drums that land like controlled demolition. Put that inside the Sphere and it just makes sense.

Metallica have always chased scale: bigger stages, louder crowds, songs that rumble like weather systems. The Sphere was built for that kind of ambition. Screens wrapping the sky, sound that moves like gravity. You can already picture it: the opening crack of “Enter Sandman,” the room tilting forward. Some bands play Vegas. Metallica could swallow the place whole.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
