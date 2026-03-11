This Day in Rock History: March 11

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, The Beatles' song “Yesterday” is one of the most covered songs of all time, with thousands of versions to its credit. Here are some breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, memorable performances, and industry changes and challenges in rock music history associated with March 11.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and milestones in rock music on March 11 of years past include:

1965: Tom Jones reached the top of the UK singles chart with "It's Not Unusual," which only stayed at No. 1 for a single week. It was the first of the Welsh singer's 16 UK Top 40 hits.

Cultural Milestones

The cultural milestones of March 11 that have impacted the rock music genre most include:

1964: Vincent Paul Abbott, better known as Vinnie Paul, was born in Abilene, Texas. He's best remembered as the co-founder of the heavy metal band Pantera, as a founder of Damageplan, and a member of Hellyeah until he died in 2018.

Benji and Joel Madden are born. They would go on to form Good Charlotte. 1997: Paul McCartney earned his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to the music industry. The award came 32 years after he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Paul McCartney earned his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to the music industry. The award came 32 years after he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. 2005: The front door of Ozzy Osbourne's childhood home went up for sale on eBay. Fans were repeatedly defacing the door. The owner donated the proceeds to charity.

Notable Recordings and Performances

When it comes to notable recordings and performances in rock music, these are some iconic March 11 moments to remember:

1970: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released their first album together as a quartet, called Déjà Vu. Crosby, Stills, and Nash had already released an album, and this one followed the addition of Neil Young to the supergroup.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music wouldn't be what it is today if it hadn't gone through these industry changes and challenges on March 11:

2015: After a knife fight between Slipknot's guitarist Mick Thomson and his brother, Andrew, the siblings were taken to the hospital and treated for serious but not life-threatening wounds. Both were later charged with disorderly conduct, but declined to press charges against each other.

