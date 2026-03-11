This Day in Sports History: March 11
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Mar. 11 included:
- 1863: In the 25th Grand National, George Stevens won his second GN aboard 4/1 Emblem.
- 1876: In the English FA Cup Final, the Wanderers and Old Etonians draw 1-1. The Wanderers won the replay, 3-0, and got their third title.
- 1904: In the Stanley Cup, the Ottawa Silver 7 swept the Brandon Wheat Kings in two games to win the championship.
- 1905: The Ottawa Senators beat the Rat Portage Thistles 5-4 to claim a 2-1 challenge series victory and Stanley Cup win.
- 1912: The first Stanley Cup playoff game in three 20-minute periods was played. Quebec beat Moncton and ended up winning the series 9-3.
- 1917: In the first NHL Championship game, the Toronto Arenas beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-3 in the first of a two-game set.
- 1924: The Montreal Canadiens swept the Ottawa Senators in two games to claim the NHL championship.
- 1941: Bronko Nagurski regained the World Wrestling title from Ray Steele in Minnesota.
- 1956: Golfer Louise Suggs won her third Titleholders title.
- 1967: In the 14th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina beat Duke 82-73.
- 1981: Johnny Mize and Rube Foster get into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1983: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean of Great Britain won the World Ice Dance Championship in Helsinki, Finland.
- 1983: Scott Hamilton of the United States won the Men's Figure Skating Championship in Helsinki.
- 1986: New York Islanders' Mike Bossy became the first NHL player to score 50 goals in nine straight seasons.
- 1990: In the 11th Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, Connecticut beat Syracuse 78-75.
- 1990: Alabama defeated Ole Miss 70-51 in the 31st Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.
- 1991: Monica Seles ended Steffi Graf's streak of 186 weeks as the top-ranked player.
- 1993: Canada's Kurt Browning won the Men's Figure Skating Championship in Prague.
- 2000: In the 21st Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, St. John's celebrated an 80-70 victory over Connecticut.
- 2001: In the 42nd SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, Kentucky beat Ole Miss 77-55.
- 2001: In the 48th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, #3 Duke beat #6 North Carolina, 79-53.
- 2012: No. 17 Florida State defeated No. 4 North Carolina 85-82 in the 59th Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.
- 2017: England retained the Six Nations Championship in rugby union with a 61-21 win over Scotland, achieving 11 consecutive wins.
Three athletes who stood out on March 11 were Bronko Nagurski, Mike Bossy, and Monica Seles.
Nagurski was also famous as the "symbol of power football" in the 1930s. The 6'2", 235-pound star was known for running through opponents. Bossy was a legendary Hall of Fame right winger for the New York Islanders (1977-1987), widely considered as one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history. Seles is famous for her intense style. She became the youngest-ever French Open champion at age 16 in 1990.