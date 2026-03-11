ContestsEvents
Vegas Airport Reopens Food Pantry to Support Workers Amid Federal Shutdown, Donations Welcomed

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has reopened its Food & Essentials Pantry to support federal workers navigating the ongoing partial government shutdown, marking the second time the airport…

Jennifer Eggleston
FAA_Tower_Strip_View-
Photo: Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has reopened its Food & Essentials Pantry to support federal workers navigating the ongoing partial government shutdown, marking the second time the airport community has mobilized the resource in less than six months.

The pantry serves Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel who have missed at least one paycheck due to the Department of Homeland Security funding impasse. Available items include non-perishable food, toiletries, baby supplies, and household essentials. The pantry will remain open until the shutdown ends.

"Last October, during the longest government shutdown in history, LAS was among the airports with the fewest federal employee call-offs," said James C. Chrisley, Clark County Director of Aviation. "Despite the challenges, our airport continued to operate smoothly and efficiently. That speaks volumes about the resilience of our partners and the strength of our community. Las Vegas stepped up in a powerful way then, and we know it will rise to the occasion once again to support the men and women who keep our airport running safely."

The pantry originally launched during the full government shutdown in fall 2025. Airport officials are again calling on the public and local businesses to help replenish supplies. High-need items include non-perishable food, toiletries, baby supplies, household essentials, and pet supplies. Gift cards for groceries, gas, or dining are also encouraged. Organizations and individuals interested in donating can coordinate drop-offs through the Airport Control Center at 702-261-7157. Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A similar effort is underway in Virginia, where Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has also reopened its Care Cupboard for TSA employees affected by the partial shutdown. The cupboard, located on the first floor of the terminal, is stocked with non-perishable food, household items, toiletries, and more at no charge to employees. The pantry originally launched during the full government shutdown in October 2025. Donations are accepted by appointment; those wishing to contribute may contact the airport directly.

The efforts represent an overall community effort to advocate for the federal employees who serve at airports around the country and to help ensure that airports across the U.S. remain secure and operational amid a long-term state of fiscal uncertainty.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
