Visit Las Vegas Transforms Sphere Exosphere Into Interactive Sweepstakes Game With 16 Prize Packages

Visit Las Vegas has announced "Code Match," a first-of-its-kind live digital sweepstakes that transforms the Exosphere of Sphere, the world's largest LED screen, into an interactive mobile game experience. The game launches Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and is open to U.S. residents 21 and over, who can register now at CodeMatch.com.

"Only Las Vegas would look at the world's most iconic canvas and say, 'Let's raise the stakes.' Code Match transforms the Exosphere into a playful, engaging experience, inviting fans to discover unforgettable Las Vegas experiences all powered by that unmistakable 'Only in Vegas' spark that defines the destination," said Kate Wik, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Las Vegas.

Developed by Sphere Studios, participants can register and opt in to play any or all of the 16 rounds, each featuring a distinct "Only in Las Vegas" prize package. During each round, a custom animation reveals a three-digit number on the Exosphere. If a participant's randomly assigned code matches that number, they hold the winning code. New rounds launch every eight minutes.

"This collaboration with Visit Las Vegas underscores our shared commitment to delivering the type of unforgettable experiences that Las Vegas is known for," said Marcus Ellington, EVP, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. "By transforming the Exosphere into a mobile game experience, we continue to push the boundaries of how our advanced technologies can enable fans to connect with brands on the Exosphere."

Prize packages include a Bad Witch Weekend featuring two premium tickets to "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" with Delta SKY360° Club access and a two-night stay at The Venetian; a Caesars VIP Getaway with dinner at Restaurant Guy Savoy and a two-night Colosseum Tower suite; and an F1 Exclusive Weekend with two grandstand tickets to the 2026 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, a guided paddock tour, pitlane walk and a two-night resort stay.

Additional packages include a NASCAR Weekend, No Doubt Getaway, New Year's Eve Getaway, Palms VIP Weekend, Resorts World Weekend, and more. All prize packages are for two and include an airfare credit.