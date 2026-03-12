This Day in Rock History: March 12

Did you know that on March 12, 1971, Paul McCartney officially dissolved the Beatles' partnership? He had filed a lawsuit against manager Allen Klein and the other three band members, and the win ensured that the Beatles' name could no longer be used on future recordings that didn't involve McCartney. But that's not the only significant moment in rock music history to fall on March 12.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits from March 12 may be on your rock playlist today:

1983: U2's third studio album, War, made it to the top spot on the UK albums chart. It was the band's first No.1 album and famously replaced Michael Jackson's Thriller from the top position.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones on March 12 that had a great impact on rock music include:

1983: Bonnie Tyler became the first Welsh singer to make it to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart. Her song "Total Eclipse of the Heart" also reached No. 2 in the U.K.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may not be listening to your favorite rock songs today if it weren't for these March 12 recordings and performances that shook the industry:

1961: In just one 12-hour session, Elvis Presley recorded all 11 songs for his Something for Everybody album. The album topped the charts in the U.S. and made it to No. 2 in the U.K.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, the rock music industry has gone through many memorable changes and challenges on March 12, including these:

2003: Before the Rolling Stones began their tour in China, the Chinese government gave the band a list of songs they weren't allowed to play. "Brown Sugar," "Honky Tonk Women," and "Let's Spend The Night Together" were on the list.

