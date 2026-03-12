ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

TikTok and Apple Music Partner to Allow Users to Stream Full Songs While In App

Ever wanted to stream full songs while on TikTok? Well, now’s your chance. TikTok and Apple Music are teaming up to allow TikTok users to play full songs without exiting…

Randi Moultrie

(Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

 (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ever wanted to stream full songs while on TikTok? Well, now's your chance. TikTok and Apple Music are teaming up to allow TikTok users to play full songs without exiting the app.

On Wednesday, the companies announced they will launch "Play Full Song," which will allow Apple Music subscribers the option to hear a full song while browsing TikTok. The new feature will be found using a button on the For You page or Sound Detail page in the app. Users will be able to save those songs and add them directly to their Apple Music library.

“TikTok is where music discovery and culture move at the speed of the community,” added Tracy Gardner, global head of music business development at TikTok. “Thanks to Apple Music, Play Full Song gives fans a seamless way to go from discovery to full-length listening..."

Apple Music + TikTok Partnership

Another new feature will be a "Listening Party" option. This feature will allow fans to listen to songs together from certain artists and interact within a chat. This will allow those who are fans of similar artists and specific songs to discuss their thoughts.

“Tapping into the music you love should feel effortless,” said Apple Music’s Ole Obermann in a statement. “With Play Full Song, Apple Music subscribers can move easily from discovering a track on TikTok to listening to it in full instantly, without breaking the flow. This integration not only makes it easier for fans to discover, listen to, and engage with the artists they love, but also creates a powerful new pathway for artists – turning moments of discovery into deeper connection and sustained engagement in one simple, seamless experience.”

Be sure to check your apps to see when the feature is available. The statement does not give a date, but says the feature will roll out over the next few weeks.

Apple MusicTikTok
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Jennifer Runyon attends the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con And Film Festival at Showboat Atlantic City on March 30, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
EntertainmentJennifer Runyon, Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ Star, Dies at 65Kayla Morgan
Ticketmaster Enhances Ticket Designs, Security, and Protections
EntertainmentTicketmaster Enhances Ticket Designs, Security, and ProtectionsRandi Moultrie
Noah Wyle, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award and the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for "The Pitt," poses in the press room during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment2026 Actor Awards Recap: Big Wins, Big Laughs, and Heartfelt MomentsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect