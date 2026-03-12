TikTok and Apple Music Partner to Allow Users to Stream Full Songs While In App

Ever wanted to stream full songs while on TikTok? Well, now's your chance. TikTok and Apple Music are teaming up to allow TikTok users to play full songs without exiting the app.

On Wednesday, the companies announced they will launch "Play Full Song," which will allow Apple Music subscribers the option to hear a full song while browsing TikTok. The new feature will be found using a button on the For You page or Sound Detail page in the app. Users will be able to save those songs and add them directly to their Apple Music library.

“TikTok is where music discovery and culture move at the speed of the community,” added Tracy Gardner, global head of music business development at TikTok. “Thanks to Apple Music, Play Full Song gives fans a seamless way to go from discovery to full-length listening..."

Apple Music + TikTok Partnership

Another new feature will be a "Listening Party" option. This feature will allow fans to listen to songs together from certain artists and interact within a chat. This will allow those who are fans of similar artists and specific songs to discuss their thoughts.

“Tapping into the music you love should feel effortless,” said Apple Music’s Ole Obermann in a statement. “With Play Full Song, Apple Music subscribers can move easily from discovering a track on TikTok to listening to it in full instantly, without breaking the flow. This integration not only makes it easier for fans to discover, listen to, and engage with the artists they love, but also creates a powerful new pathway for artists – turning moments of discovery into deeper connection and sustained engagement in one simple, seamless experience.”