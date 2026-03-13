ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Area 15 Expands: New Attractions and Secret Boeing 747

Area 15, the immersive entertainment district just off Interstate 15 between Sahara and Spring Mountain Road, is expanding its footprint and broadening its appeal as a family-friendly destination, attracting visitors…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: A view of the atmosphere during the Daytime Stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Area 15, the immersive entertainment district just off Interstate 15 between Sahara and Spring Mountain Road, is expanding its footprint and broadening its appeal as a family-friendly destination, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond.

The district now covers 30 acres across Zones 1 and 2, with CEO Winston Fisher pointing to an additional 50 acres to the north, toward Palace Station, that are still available for development. Future plans include sports, hospitality, and large-scale IP-driven experiences that Fisher says cannot be replicated on the Strip.

"So sports, we're looking at hospitality, other large IP-driven experiences, because we now have a built and operating urban entertainment campus," Fisher said. "So we now have another 50 acres for all different forms of entertainment that should be in Vegas that would help this city, you know, continue to thrive."

Among the concepts under consideration is a curling facility, part of a broader effort to support Las Vegas' growing sports identity and give locals access to ice sports in the desert. Area 15 is also making a push into the family market, noting that Las Vegas draws around 5 million visitors under 18 each year.

"We are honestly crushing the family market. Where can you go if you're local for family experiences?" Fisher said.

A Boeing 747 fuselage brought to Area 15 last year continues to draw attention from visitors, though plans for its use remain undisclosed and have been described as top secret.

Visitors say the growth is resonating. Jack Sherman, visiting from Virginia with his sister, Emerson, and family, called it a must-see. "When we were like, planning our trip, we were looking online, and that place looked pretty cool. lights. pretty eye-catching," Sherman said. Asked whether it would be a repeat visit, he added, "Is this gonna be a repeat visit? I hope so. Hopefully, yeah."

Brian Blackburn, visiting from Quebec, Canada, said a friend's recommendation brought his group in. "One of our friends was in Las Vegas a few years ago and said you gotta do Area 15 and do the Mega Mart place," Blackburn said. "It's fun to come back and experience new places like Area 15."

Area15Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: A Lyft decal is seen on a car in the pick-up area at JFK Airport on April 28, 2023 in New York City. Lyft, the ride-hailing app, confirmed that it will be laying off 1,072 employees, which equals to roughly 26% of its corporate workforce. The layoffs were announced last week but no official number was confirmed. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Local NewsSafe Lyft Rides Offered to St. Patrick’s Day Partygoers in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: An Amazon Zoox driverless robotaxi drives on the Las Vegas Strip on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amazon's autonomous vehicle company Zoox is actively testing and preparing to launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas and has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to become the resort's official robotaxi partner. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsZoox Partners With Uber for Las Vegas Robotaxi Launch, Awaits Federal ApprovalJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: A Tesla car drives through a tunnel in the Central Station during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The USD 52.5 million loop, which includes two one-way vehicle tunnels 40 feet beneath the ground and three passenger stations, will take convention attendees across the 200-acre convention campus for free in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes. To walk that distance can take upward of 25 minutes. The system is designed to carry 4,400 people per hour using a fleet of 62 vehicles at maximum capacity. It is scheduled to be fully operational in June when the facility plans to host its first large-scale convention since the COVID-19 shutdown. There are plans to expand the system throughout the resort corridor in the future. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsNevada Regents Approve Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Tunnel Under UNLVJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect