Area 15 Expands: New Attractions and Secret Boeing 747

Area 15, the immersive entertainment district just off Interstate 15 between Sahara and Spring Mountain Road, is expanding its footprint and broadening its appeal as a family-friendly destination, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond.

The district now covers 30 acres across Zones 1 and 2, with CEO Winston Fisher pointing to an additional 50 acres to the north, toward Palace Station, that are still available for development. Future plans include sports, hospitality, and large-scale IP-driven experiences that Fisher says cannot be replicated on the Strip.

"So sports, we're looking at hospitality, other large IP-driven experiences, because we now have a built and operating urban entertainment campus," Fisher said. "So we now have another 50 acres for all different forms of entertainment that should be in Vegas that would help this city, you know, continue to thrive."

Among the concepts under consideration is a curling facility, part of a broader effort to support Las Vegas' growing sports identity and give locals access to ice sports in the desert. Area 15 is also making a push into the family market, noting that Las Vegas draws around 5 million visitors under 18 each year.

"We are honestly crushing the family market. Where can you go if you're local for family experiences?" Fisher said.

A Boeing 747 fuselage brought to Area 15 last year continues to draw attention from visitors, though plans for its use remain undisclosed and have been described as top secret.

Visitors say the growth is resonating. Jack Sherman, visiting from Virginia with his sister, Emerson, and family, called it a must-see. "When we were like, planning our trip, we were looking online, and that place looked pretty cool. lights. pretty eye-catching," Sherman said. Asked whether it would be a repeat visit, he added, "Is this gonna be a repeat visit? I hope so. Hopefully, yeah."