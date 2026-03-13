Hollywood Undead Releases Single Built on Slayer Sample, Announces Festival Tour

Hollywood Undead put out a track called "1x1" on March 11 via Sumerian Records. The song uses the riff from Slayer's "Raining Blood" and stands as their third output since inking a deal with the label.

Matt Good worked on production. He mixed nu-metal rhythms with rap vocals and that slowed-down Slayer riff to create something different. The hook hits with "one by one they fall, let the reaper take them all."

"This song is about resilience," the band said in a statement, according to Rock Sound. "People are always going to doubt you or try to bring you down, but the point is getting back up every time and reminding them you're still here, and that you can't be replaced."

The group has pulled in more than 3.2 billion streams across platforms. Their 2008 debut Swan Songs earned RIAA platinum status, and they've racked up over 1 billion YouTube views.

"Hollywood Forever" started their Sumerian Records partnership back in October 2024. "Savior" then came out in June 2025.

This year, they'll play at spring and summer festivals across two continents. Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach kicks things off May 8, with Rocklahoma in September wrapping up the stateside shows.

European stops include Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany on June 6-7. Nova Rock in Austria takes place on June 14, and Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium is on June 18. Jera On Air in the Netherlands follows on June 26, while Vainstream in Germany closes the European leg on June 27.

North American festival appearances also include Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 17. Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, follows on July 18. Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS in Rimouski, Quebec, is set for August 1, with Rock La Cauze in Victoriaville, Quebec, on August 7.