Safe Lyft Rides Offered to St. Patrick’s Day Partygoers in Vegas

Zero Fatalities, partnering with Lyft, aims to make St. Patrick's Day in Nevada safer. Offering ride discounts mainly focuses on reducing drunk driving incidents in Las Vegas and Reno.

A $5 discount is available on a single Lyft ride, provided by the Nevada Zero Coalition. This offer starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. To claim the deal, riders must enter 'SAFERIDENV' in Lyft's payment section. Limited to the first 200 users, only one ride per person.

The aim is for partygoers to use rideshare when they shouldn't drive. "St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration for many Nevadans, but it is also a time when impaired-driving crashes historically increase," said Anita Pepper, Zero Fatalities Program Manager, as reported by FOX5 Vegas. She highlighted planning ahead and celebrating safely.

Born from community efforts, the Nevada Zero Coalition began in 2017 to stop impaired driving fatalities, promoting safe options such as Lyft, backed by supporters like the City of Las Vegas and PT's Taverns.

A similar effort during Thanksgiving 2024 provided $5 discounts for Lyft rides, used by 400 people. That same year, Nevada reported 335 traffic-related fatalities. "Death on our roadways is unacceptable," Pepper said reflecting on those numbers.

Started in 2011, the Zero Fatalities program was launched by Nevada Departments of Public Safety and Transportation. Its mission focuses on preventing road deaths and injuries, operating year-round and ramping up around major holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, and New Year’s Eve, often collaborating with Lyft.