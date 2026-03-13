Singers/Musicians Who Have Won Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Lonnie Lynn aka Common (L) and John Stephens aka John Legend winners of the Best Original Song Award for ‘Glory’ from ‘Selma’ pose in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

As we gear up for the 98th Academy Awards this weekend, much of the attention is on all of your favorites. Hollywood's biggest night is always full of great surprises and great recognition for some of the best in Hollywood. From actors to critics to singers and musicians who made their way to the big screen.

Over the years, a handful of major artists have been able to conquer another side of Hollywood. From creating amazing songs for films to stepping in front of the big screen, they have proven it all. However, who are some of your favorite singers and musicians to walk away with an Oscar? Take a look at just a few artists who have snagged an Oscar award over the years.

Prince

In 1985, Prince won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. This award was for his iconic film, Purple Rain.

Elton John

The 2x Oscar winner, Elton John, won in 1995 and in 2020. In 1995, he won for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" for Disney's The Lion King. In 2020, he won again for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his 2019 biopic Rocketman.

Cher

Cher won Best Actress in 1988 for her role as Loretta Castorini in 1987's Moonstruck. This was her first Oscar win, marking her transition from pop icon to respected actress.

Three 6 Mafia

In 2006, Three 6 Mafia made history as Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Frayser Boy won an Oscar for Best Original Song for their "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp." The song is featured in 2005's Hustle & Flow. The win became only the second time a rap song won the award and the first ceremony that featured a live performance of a hip-hop song.

Melissa Etheridge

In 2007, Melissa Etheridge won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2007 for "I Need to Wake Up" from the 2006 documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

Lady Gaga

Gaga has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, but in 2019, she won Best Original Song for "Shallow," featured in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

Jennifer Hudson

In 2007, Hudson walked away with Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in the musical film Dreamgirls. After continuing to make history, she achieved EGOT status in 2022 after winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

The Beatles

In 1971, bandmates Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison received an Oscar for Best Original Song. The award was for the documentary film Let It Be.

Eminem

In 2003, Eminem took rap to another level when he got his first Oscar win for "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 film, 8 Mile.

Adele

In 2013, Adele took home her first Oscar for Best Original Song for "Skyfall." The song is in the 2012 James Bond movie also named Skyfall.

John Legend & Common