Zoox Partners With Uber for Las Vegas Robotaxi Launch, Awaits Federal Approval

Zoox, Amazon's autonomous driving unit, plans to bring its self-driving robotaxi service to the Uber app in Las Vegas this summer, marking the first time the company has partnered with a third-party ride-hailing platform. The multiyear deal, announced March 11, will expand to Los Angeles in 2027. Zoox will continue operating rides through its own app in both cities.

The partnership comes as Zoox awaits federal regulatory approval to begin paid commercial service. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a 30-day public comment period on Zoox's application for temporary exemptions from eight Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including requirements for windshield defrosting systems and wipers, as well as standards that assume conventional human-operated controls. NHTSA is accepting comments through April 10. Zoox is seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles annually.

"The Zoox robotaxi is unlike any other vehicle on the planet – it was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver an extraordinary experience," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Zoox's commitment to safety and their advanced autonomous driving technology make them an ideal partner. We're thrilled to work together to introduce more riders to the future of mobility."

To date, Zoox has served more than 300,000 riders through free demonstration rides around the Las Vegas Strip and in parts of San Francisco. The company has logged more than 1 million autonomous miles but has not yet launched paid service. Until federal approval is granted, rides remain complimentary.

At a national autonomous vehicle safety forum on Tuesday, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison signaled urgency around clearer federal rules for the sector.

"We think it's past time to get past the hand-waving and hype, and are finally doing the necessary, hard policy work to provide appropriate and robust oversight over this sector while removing unnecessary and unintended barriers to innovation that currently exists," he said. "This will not be easy, but I firmly believe that it is within our grasp, and we at NHTSA are moving with a great sense of urgency to get it done."