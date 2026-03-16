Oscars 2026 Biggest Winners: ‘One Battle After Another,’ Michael B. Jordan, and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
Hollywood’s biggest night always brings a little drama, a few surprises, and plenty of gold statues. The 98th Academy Awards delivered all of that and more. Comedian Conan O’Brien hosted…
Hollywood’s biggest night always brings a little drama, a few surprises, and plenty of gold statues. The 98th Academy Awards delivered all of that and more.
Comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony on Sunday, March 15, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on ABC and Hulu. The night celebrated the best movies and performances of the past year, with a few historic moments along the way.
One of the biggest headlines started weeks before the ceremony even began.
When this year's nominations were announced on Jan. 22, writer-director Ryan Coogler's Sinners broke the record for the most nominations for a single movie in all of Oscars history, 16 total. By the end of the night, Sinners had taken home four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played dual roles in the film.
But while Sinners made history with nominations, another movie walked away with the top prize.
A Big Night for One Battle After Another
The drama One Battle After Another ended up being the evening’s biggest overall winner. The film earned six awards in total, including the most important one of the night, Best Picture.
Director Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director for the film, and the movie picked up wins in several other categories including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and the brand new Best Casting category.
A New Category Joins the Oscars
This year’s ceremony also introduced a brand new award.
The Academy added Best Casting for the first time, recognizing the work of casting directors who help build a film’s ensemble. Cassandra Kulukundis won the very first award for her work on One Battle After Another.
Notable Acting Wins
The acting categories featured some major names and strong performances.
Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, thanks to his performance playing two different characters in the same film. Jessie Buckley earned Best Actress for her role in Hamnet.
Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Animation and International Highlights
Animation fans also had a big moment to celebrate. KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature Film, beating nominees like Elio and Zootopia 2. The movie also won Best Original Song with “Golden.”
Meanwhile, Norway’s Sentimental Value took home Best International Feature Film.
Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners and Nominees
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent - Brazil
It Was Just an Accident - France
Sentimental Value - Norway - WINNER
Sirât - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Best Original Song
"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
"I Lied to You" - Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" - Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams
Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live-Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER (TIE)
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
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