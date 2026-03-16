ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Oscars 2026 Biggest Winners: ‘One Battle After Another,’ Michael B. Jordan, and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Hollywood’s biggest night always brings a little drama, a few surprises, and plenty of gold statues. The 98th Academy Awards delivered all of that and more. Comedian Conan O’Brien hosted…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Paul Thomas Anderson, Sarah Murphy, Anthony Carlino, Will Weiske, Andy Jurgensen, Teyana Taylor, Michael Bauman, Cassandra Kulukundis, Regina Hall, Shayna McHale aka Junglepussy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro accept the Best Picture award for "One Battle After Another" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night always brings a little drama, a few surprises, and plenty of gold statues. The 98th Academy Awards delivered all of that and more.

Comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony on Sunday, March 15, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on ABC and Hulu. The night celebrated the best movies and performances of the past year, with a few historic moments along the way.

One of the biggest headlines started weeks before the ceremony even began.

When this year's nominations were announced on Jan. 22, writer-director Ryan Coogler's Sinners broke the record for the most nominations for a single movie in all of Oscars history, 16 total. By the end of the night, Sinners had taken home four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played dual roles in the film.

But while Sinners made history with nominations, another movie walked away with the top prize.

A Big Night for One Battle After Another

The drama One Battle After Another ended up being the evening’s biggest overall winner. The film earned six awards in total, including the most important one of the night, Best Picture.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director for the film, and the movie picked up wins in several other categories including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and the brand new Best Casting category.

A New Category Joins the Oscars

This year’s ceremony also introduced a brand new award.

The Academy added Best Casting for the first time, recognizing the work of casting directors who help build a film’s ensemble. Cassandra Kulukundis won the very first award for her work on One Battle After Another.

Notable Acting Wins

The acting categories featured some major names and strong performances.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, thanks to his performance playing two different characters in the same film. Jessie Buckley earned Best Actress for her role in Hamnet.

Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Animation and International Highlights

Animation fans also had a big moment to celebrate. KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature Film, beating nominees like Elio and Zootopia 2. The movie also won Best Original Song with “Golden.”

Meanwhile, Norway’s Sentimental Value took home Best International Feature Film.

Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners and Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent - Brazil
It Was Just an Accident - France
Sentimental Value - Norway - WINNER
Sirât - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" - Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
"I Lied to You" - Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" - Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER (TIE)
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
The Rewind: Ellen's Oscars Selfie

Academy AwardsOscars
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
TikTok and Apple Music Partner to Allow Users to Stream Full Songs While In App
EntertainmentTikTok and Apple Music Partner to Allow Users to Stream Full Songs While In AppRandi Moultrie
Jennifer Runyon attends the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con And Film Festival at Showboat Atlantic City on March 30, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
EntertainmentJennifer Runyon, Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ Star, Dies at 65Kayla Morgan
Ticketmaster Enhances Ticket Designs, Security, and Protections
EntertainmentTicketmaster Enhances Ticket Designs, Security, and ProtectionsRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect