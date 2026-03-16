Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card

Game day is here, and the only thing better than a buzzer beater is food delivered right to your door.

The Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes is giving one lucky newsletter subscriber the chance to win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card — perfect for loading up on wings, pizza, burgers, tacos, nachos, desserts, and all the game-day favorites that make basketball season even better.

Picture this: your favorite teams battling it out on screen while your table fills up with delivery bags packed with delicious food. Whether you're hosting friends, cheering solo, or following every bracket-busting moment, this prize turns any watch party into a championship-level spread.

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

Here’s how to get in the game:

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter so you’ll receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don’t see the sign-up form, just scroll down a bit, it might be way down there, but it's there.

Step Two: Watch your inbox. When our newsletter arrives, open it and click the special link inside for the official entry form.

Step Three: Fill it out, submit your entry, and you’re officially in the running.