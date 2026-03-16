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Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗

Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card Game day is here, and the only thing better than a buzzer beater is food delivered right to your door.  The Shoot…

Elizabeth Urban

Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card

Game day is here, and the only thing better than a buzzer beater is food delivered right to your door. 

The Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes is giving one lucky newsletter subscriber the chance to win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card — perfect for loading up on wings, pizza, burgers, tacos, nachos, desserts, and all the game-day favorites that make basketball season even better. 

Picture this: your favorite teams battling it out on screen while your table fills up with delivery bags packed with delicious food. Whether you're hosting friends, cheering solo, or following every bracket-busting moment, this prize turns any watch party into a championship-level spread. 

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers. 

Here’s how to get in the game: 

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter so you’ll receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don’t see the sign-up form, just scroll down a bit, it might be way down there, but it's there.  

Step Two: Watch your inbox. When our newsletter arrives, open it and click the special link inside for the official entry form. 

Step Three: Fill it out, submit your entry, and you’re officially in the running. 

We’ll pick our lucky winner on April 1st, so don’t sit on the bench. Sign up now, enter to win and get ready to Shoot Your Shot at the ultimate game-day feast. 

CONTEST RULES

Cash Giveaway
Elizabeth UrbanWriter
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