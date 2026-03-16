This Day in Sports History: March 16

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, Mar. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Berg won 60 LPGA Tour titles, was the first female to have a signature club line, and was a 1951 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee. Fitch was a two-time Coach of the Year, known for transforming and rebuilding teams, coached 25 seasons with five franchises, and recorded 944 wins. Yamaguchi is recognized for her professional skating career, her 2008 victory on Dancing with the Stars, and her charitable work through the Always Dream foundation.