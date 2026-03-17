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AREA15 Offers $39 Spring Break Tickets for Interstellar Arc VR Experience

Interstellar Arc, the immersive virtual reality experience at AREA15 in Las Vegas, is offering Spring Break pricing of $39 through Sunday, April 5. Tickets can be purchased at interstellararc.com. View…

Jennifer Eggleston
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: A visitor enjoys a Virtual Reality experience at the SK telecom booth on day 1 of the GSMA Mobile World Congress on February 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communications companies, with many unveiling their latest phones and wearables gadgets like foldable screens. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Interstellar Arc, the immersive virtual reality experience at AREA15 in Las Vegas, is offering Spring Break pricing of $39 through Sunday, April 5. Tickets can be purchased at interstellararc.com.
Created by the Emmy Award-winning team at Felix & Paul Studios, Interstellar Arc blends cinematic storytelling with next-generation immersive technology to transport guests centuries into the future. Guests begin their journey in the 25th century, departing from HEXO Spaceport One at AREA15. After boarding the spaceship, they enter cryogenic sleep and awaken 262 years later as they approach their final destination.
After boarding, guests travel 11.4 light-years to the exoplanet Arcadia. Equipped with tools from an innovative spacesuit, visitors find special items and complete achievements as they move through the virtual starship. An artificial intelligence known as the Diplomat, often appearing as a blue fox, guides guests through the intergalactic journey.
The experience combines a physical set larger than four basketball courts with free-roaming VR that accommodates hundreds of visitors per hour. Designed for ages 8 and up, it offers a family-friendly option for Spring Break travelers. Departures run from noon to 9 p.m. at AREA15, Zone 2: The Terminals.
Felix & Paul Studios' Emmy Award-winning work includes collaborations with Cirque du Soleil, Jurassic World, and Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space. Interstellar Arc is located in AREA15's District at the south end of Zone 2: The Terminals expansion, with free parking available for Nevada residents and additional parking options nearby.
Area15Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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