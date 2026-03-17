Blooming Bistro: Empowering Las Vegas Youth Through Culinary Skills and Life Lessons

A floral-themed cafe in central Las Vegas is giving young adults who have faced homelessness, foster care, substance use, or encounters with the justice system the tools to build stable futures. The Blooming Bistro, located at 860 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 6, opened in 2025 and partners with St. Jude's Ranch for Children to train and employ transition-age youth between 18 and 24.

St. Jude's Ranch provides housing, therapy, case management, and transitional services to participants, who rotate through the Bistro in cohorts of 13 for approximately three months before attending a job fair with larger local employers to explore career paths.

Co-founder Samantha Steele, who draws on her own recovery journey in shaping the program's mission, said the work is deeply personal.

"I drank and used for 25 years, and then I found my own pathway to recovery, and ever since then, it has completely changed my life in all areas," Steele explained.

Now in its third cohort, the Bistro trains participants in both back-of-house kitchen roles and front-of-house dining room duties. Professional chefs develop and supervise the menu, while trainees learn fundamentals, including money management, teamwork, communication, and stress management, in an environment that encourages mistakes as part of the learning process.

"I think just the feel good about it all is why everybody has jumped on board, and mostly it's just seeing the young adults that we're serving literally blooming every day, they come in is the greatest gift possible," Steele remarked.

The program's philosophy is rooted in the four pillars of recovery. "Four cornerstones to recovery are home, health, community, and purpose, and to build upon that foundation is everything the Blooming Bistro is and offers," Steele added.

Real-life progress stories ground the program's impact. Jennifer Briones, a recovering addict who had two felony-related drug charges by her sophomore year of high school, found her footing through Mission High School and the Bistro. Zonnie Chennault, who experienced homelessness after moving to Las Vegas at 17, is now pursuing independence through the program. Catherine Cacaci was homeless for a year before finding housing and employment through the Bistro and is now aiming to become a nurse.

"I got into trouble with the law, and I was using too much, and that's when I went into Mission High School, and they guided me, and I was guided to Sam, and they really helped me out," Briones said.

General Manager Tanja Vereen brings hospitality and social-service expertise to the role, mentoring participants with a focus on practical coaching and advancement.