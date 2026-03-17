Deftones Share Pro-Shot Footage of Lollapalooza Chile Show

Deftones took the stage at Lollapalooza Chile on March 13 in Santiago. The set went live across several online platforms, though geo-blocks affected some viewers. Since then, an unofficial upload of the pro-shot video has appeared online.

Three songs closed out the night: "Cherry Waves," "My Own Summer (Shove It)," and "7 Words." The whole setlist spanned 18 tracks from the alternative metal act's history.

They've got tour dates lined up across South America and other continents. They'll play Asunciónico 2026 in Luque, Paraguay, on March 17 and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo on March 20. After that, they head to Bogotá, Colombia, for Estéreo Picnic 2026 on March 22.

More Latin American stops are coming: Tecate Pa'l Norte 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 27, and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on March 29. Come May, the tour moves to Australia with several shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

International dates stretch through August with stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Berlin, and London. Everything wraps up in October at Sick New World Texas 2026 in Fort Worth.