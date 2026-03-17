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Deftones Share Pro-Shot Footage of Lollapalooza Chile Show

Deftones took the stage at Lollapalooza Chile on March 13 in Santiago. The set went live across several online platforms, though geo-blocks affected some viewers. Since then, an unofficial upload…

Dan Teodorescu
Chino Moreno of The Deftones performs live for fans during the 2014 Big Day Out Festival at Western Springs on January 17, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jason Oxenham / Stringer via Getty Images

Deftones took the stage at Lollapalooza Chile on March 13 in Santiago. The set went live across several online platforms, though geo-blocks affected some viewers. Since then, an unofficial upload of the pro-shot video has appeared online.

The band played 18 songs on the Banco de Chile stage at Parque O'Higgins. Fans got hits like "Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)," "Diamond Eyes," and "Change (In The House Of Flies)."

They played tracks from all their years as a band. "my mind is a mountain," "locked club," and "ecdysis" were mixed with older cuts such as "Rocket Skates," "Sextape," and "Swerve City."

Three songs closed out the night: "Cherry Waves," "My Own Summer (Shove It)," and "7 Words." The whole setlist spanned 18 tracks from the alternative metal act's history.

They've got tour dates lined up across South America and other continents. They'll play Asunciónico 2026 in Luque, Paraguay, on March 17 and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo on March 20. After that, they head to Bogotá, Colombia, for Estéreo Picnic 2026 on March 22.

More Latin American stops are coming: Tecate Pa'l Norte 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 27, and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on March 29. Come May, the tour moves to Australia with several shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

International dates stretch through August with stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Berlin, and London. Everything wraps up in October at Sick New World Texas 2026 in Fort Worth.

Tickets can be bought through the band's website.

DeftonesLollapalooza
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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