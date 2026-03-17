Ellis Island Rooftop Bar To Host NCAA Tournament Viewing Party This Week

College basketball fans heading to Las Vegas this month have a new rooftop destination to catch the action. Dunk on The Deck, a two-day NCAA Tournament viewing event, is set for March 19–20 at The Deck Rooftop Bar at Ellis Island Casino Hotel & Brewery.

The 21-and-over event coincides with the tournament's first round and invites fans to drop in for select matchups or stay for the full two-day stretch. Three ticketing options are available to fit different schedules: a Morning session from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., an Evening session from 3:30 to 10 p.m., or a Full-Day option running 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All tickets include unlimited food, beer, wine, and cocktails. The multiple large screens located throughout the venue create a total surround view and offer an immersive environment for both days of this two-day event. Table, cabana, and bar seating options will all be available.

Vegas-related entertainment and promotions are also part of the mix during mid-March, with the Vegas2Go app among the resources highlighting area events. Dunk on The Deck serves as the centerpiece offering for Ellis Island during the tournament's opening weekend.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm details directly with the venue and visit the official event page for the most current information on availability and ticketing.