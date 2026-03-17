ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Opens Splash Pads Early at Six Parks for Spring Break

The City of Las Vegas is opening splash pads ahead of schedule and offering a range of spring break recreational opportunities for families, coinciding with the Clark County School District’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND - JUNE 21: Children stay cool on the splash pad at Rockville Town Square as the temperature rises on June 21, 2024 in Rockville, MD. About 100 million Americans will face hot weather advisories in the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast as temperatures climb above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for a fifth day and the nation approaches its first weekend of summer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The City of Las Vegas is opening splash pads ahead of schedule and offering a range of spring break recreational opportunities for families, coinciding with the Clark County School District's spring break and an early-season stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

In response to rising temperatures, the city has temporarily opened water-play areas at six parks from March 13 through March 23. The splash pads are free and open to the public during park hours. Residents are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and hats.

Locations include Rainbow Family Park (Ward 1), 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.; All-American Park (Ward 2), 1551 S. Buffalo Drive; East Las Vegas Family Park (Ward 3), 4480 E. Washington Ave.; Trigono Hills Park (Ward 4), 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway; Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex (Ward 5), 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.; and Centennial Hills Park (Ward 6), 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

Two indoor pools are also available for open swim during spring break. Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, will offer open swim March 16–20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pavilion Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, will be open noon to 4 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16–20. Swim rates are $2 for children ages 4–17 and seniors 50 and older, $3 for adults, and free for children ages 3 and younger.

The city's 2026 Spring Break Kids Camp is available for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade at six community centers March 16–20, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, music, life skills, nutrition education, and physical fitness, all supervised by trained staff. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Ages and prices vary by location.

For registration and more information, visit lasvegasnevada.gov/camps or call 702-229-7529.

Las VegasThings To Doweather
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: A visitor enjoys a Virtual Reality experience at the SK telecom booth on day 1 of the GSMA Mobile World Congress on February 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communications companies, with many unveiling their latest phones and wearables gadgets like foldable screens. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Local NewsAREA15 Offers $39 Spring Break Tickets for Interstellar Arc VR ExperienceJennifer Eggleston
Public School Zone sign on road with 30 miles per hour when flashing text in Naples, Florida during day
Local NewsClark County School Zone Penalties Will Double Under New Law After 303 Students Hit Since AugustJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - MAY 23: Poker players take part in the 2004 World Series of Poker Tournament held at the Binion's Horseshoe Hotel and Casino May 23, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Local NewsResorts World Las Vegas Poker Room to Close March 30, Leaving Strip With Eight LocationsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect