Las Vegas Opens Splash Pads Early at Six Parks for Spring Break

The City of Las Vegas is opening splash pads ahead of schedule and offering a range of spring break recreational opportunities for families, coinciding with the Clark County School District's spring break and an early-season stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

In response to rising temperatures, the city has temporarily opened water-play areas at six parks from March 13 through March 23. The splash pads are free and open to the public during park hours. Residents are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and hats.

Locations include Rainbow Family Park (Ward 1), 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.; All-American Park (Ward 2), 1551 S. Buffalo Drive; East Las Vegas Family Park (Ward 3), 4480 E. Washington Ave.; Trigono Hills Park (Ward 4), 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway; Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex (Ward 5), 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.; and Centennial Hills Park (Ward 6), 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

Two indoor pools are also available for open swim during spring break. Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, will offer open swim March 16–20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pavilion Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, will be open noon to 4 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16–20. Swim rates are $2 for children ages 4–17 and seniors 50 and older, $3 for adults, and free for children ages 3 and younger.

The city's 2026 Spring Break Kids Camp is available for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade at six community centers March 16–20, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, music, life skills, nutrition education, and physical fitness, all supervised by trained staff. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Ages and prices vary by location.