ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Police Use Leprechaun To Highlight Pedestrian Safety After 14 Deaths This Year

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and PedSafe Vegas held their annual “Leprechaun in the Crosswalk” enforcement and education operation Thursday ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend, staging the effort near Charleston…

Jennifer Eggleston
PHILADELPHIA - MARCH 14: Bill Hare, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania participates in the 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade dressed as a leprechaun March 14, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 10,000 people came out to watch parade which featured more then 120 marching units and included musical bands, Irish dancers, and Irish culture groups. St. Patrick's Day is March 17, 2004. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and PedSafe Vegas held their annual "Leprechaun in the Crosswalk" enforcement and education operation Thursday ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend, staging the effort near Charleston Boulevard at Burnham Avenue, where a person dressed as a bright green leprechaun crossed a marked crosswalk to test whether drivers would yield.

Organizers chose the stretch of Charleston Boulevard because of a nearby, long-running construction project, which has led drivers to speed to make up lost time. Authorities stressed that pedestrian safety depends on responsible, predictable, and lawful behavior from all road users, along with added caution.

The operation came less than two weeks after a stark reminder of the stakes. Simeon Young, 10, was struck and killed by a vehicle on March 5 along East Charleston Boulevard near 30th Street. Metro Police said the child was standing on a center median and then ran across the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit. The enforcement initiative was held less than a mile from that site.

Clark County has recorded 14 pedestrian deaths year-to-date, including three juveniles. The figures underscore the continued risk to pedestrians in the Las Vegas Valley and the urgency of operations like Thursday's effort.

Beyond enforcement, officials used the event to educate the public on traffic law. Authorities reminded drivers that pedestrians have the right of way at intersections and crosswalks, and that it is illegal to pass vehicles stopped at an intersection until the reason for the stop is clear. Pedestrians were advised to always make eye contact with drivers before stepping in front of them to ensure they have been seen.

HolidaysLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: A visitor enjoys a Virtual Reality experience at the SK telecom booth on day 1 of the GSMA Mobile World Congress on February 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communications companies, with many unveiling their latest phones and wearables gadgets like foldable screens. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Local NewsAREA15 Offers $39 Spring Break Tickets for Interstellar Arc VR ExperienceJennifer Eggleston
Public School Zone sign on road with 30 miles per hour when flashing text in Naples, Florida during day
Local NewsClark County School Zone Penalties Will Double Under New Law After 303 Students Hit Since AugustJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - MAY 23: Poker players take part in the 2004 World Series of Poker Tournament held at the Binion's Horseshoe Hotel and Casino May 23, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Local NewsResorts World Las Vegas Poker Room to Close March 30, Leaving Strip With Eight LocationsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect