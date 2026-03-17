Las Vegas Police Use Leprechaun To Highlight Pedestrian Safety After 14 Deaths This Year

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and PedSafe Vegas held their annual "Leprechaun in the Crosswalk" enforcement and education operation Thursday ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend, staging the effort near Charleston Boulevard at Burnham Avenue, where a person dressed as a bright green leprechaun crossed a marked crosswalk to test whether drivers would yield.

Organizers chose the stretch of Charleston Boulevard because of a nearby, long-running construction project, which has led drivers to speed to make up lost time. Authorities stressed that pedestrian safety depends on responsible, predictable, and lawful behavior from all road users, along with added caution.

The operation came less than two weeks after a stark reminder of the stakes. Simeon Young, 10, was struck and killed by a vehicle on March 5 along East Charleston Boulevard near 30th Street. Metro Police said the child was standing on a center median and then ran across the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit. The enforcement initiative was held less than a mile from that site.

Clark County has recorded 14 pedestrian deaths year-to-date, including three juveniles. The figures underscore the continued risk to pedestrians in the Las Vegas Valley and the urgency of operations like Thursday's effort.