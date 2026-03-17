Resorts World Las Vegas Poker Room to Close March 30, Leaving Strip With Eight Locations

Resorts World Las Vegas will close its poker room on March 30, reducing the number of active poker rooms on the Las Vegas Strip to eight and bringing the Las Vegas Valley total to 17.

A Resorts World rep said, "We can confirm that the poker room will close on March 30. We look forward to introducing new offerings that reflect our continued commitment to dynamic, high-quality experiences."

The room opened alongside the property on June 24, 2021, making its run just under five years. The closure is part of a broader, long-term contraction of Las Vegas poker, dating back to the early 2000s boom, with roughly 40 rooms folding since then. Rising operating costs and higher per-square-foot revenue from slot machines have increasingly made dedicated poker rooms difficult to justify for casino operators.

Following the closure, the eight remaining Strip poker rooms will be Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Horseshoe, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Venetian, and Wynn.

Though permanent poker rooms are still disappearing, big tournaments appear to be as popular as ever. The World Series of Poker is scheduled to run from May 26 to July 15, 2026. Some closed properties, including Planet Hollywood, may temporarily reopen their poker rooms to handle overflow from tournaments during that period.