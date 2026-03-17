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Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 20-March 22

Las Vegas has a full slate this weekend, and it’s headlined by one of country music’s biggest stars.

Jennifer Eggleston
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

uke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Las Vegas has a full slate this weekend, and it's headlined by one of country music's biggest stars. Luke Combs kicks off his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" at Allegiant Stadium, but the city isn't stopping there — comedy, choral excellence, and a roster of can't-miss smaller shows round out a weekend worth planning around. And when Monday rolls around, the weeknight calendar picks right back up without missing a beat.

Luke Combs: My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

  • What: One legendary night with country royalty
  • When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 5:50 p.m.
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $107

Luke Combs starts his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" on March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, bringing along an impressive lineup of supporting acts, including Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, and Thelma & James. Combs is famous for filling stadiums with blue-collar anthems and a raw performance style, so there will be no shortage of excitement during this tour launch at one of America's newest and most impressive venues.

Adam Ray: WHO IS ME Tour

  • What: Comedian Adam Ray
  • When: Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $77

Adam Ray is one of the most dynamic comedians performing today, blending sharp wit, masterful impressions, and magnetic crowd interactions into a stand-up experience unlike any other. His resume spans hit productions including "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the "Barbie" movie, "MadTV," "Hacks," and "Pam & Tommy," showcasing a comedic range that translates seamlessly from screen to stage. With more than 2.7 million social media followers, a record-shattering "Kill Tony" appearance, and a devoted fan base built on his legendary Dr. Phil parody, Ray delivers a night of laughs and surprises guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

Las Vegas Men's Chorus Presents The Best of the Boys!

  • What: Eight decades of hits over one unforgettable night
  • When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $30

"The Best of the Boys!" Spring Concert brings a high-energy celebration of music's most iconic men and bands to UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Featuring 100 singers and dancers, the show spans more than eight decades of hits from Sinatra, The Beatles, and Elton John to Billy Joel, Queen, Justin Timberlake, and Imagine Dragons. Country music sensation Chase Brown joins as a special guest, adding an extra spark to an already stacked lineup.

Other Events

Las Vegas is turning up the volume this weekend with a lineup that spans decades and genres. With a musical tribute honoring Women's History Month, a legendary rock act, and a comedian bringing his A-game to one of the Strip's premier stages, there's something worth dressing up for, no matter your taste.

More To Explore Next Week

The weeknight energy in Las Vegas is anything but low-key. From industry insiders and punk-rock purists to rooftop unwinders and devoted bookworms, there's a corner of the city calling your name after dark.

  • Bar & Restaurant Expo: Expo Hall Open: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
  • Stop The Presses Live in the Pennywise Garage!!: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 3 p.m. at The Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave., Las Vegas
  • UnCommons Unwind: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the rooftop of Parking Structure 3, 6835 Ruby Duncan St., Las Vegas
  • Book Lovers Con 2026: Thursday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (continues through Sunday, March 29, 2026), at Flamingo Hotel Las Vegas, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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