Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 20-March 22

Las Vegas has a full slate this weekend, and it's headlined by one of country music's biggest stars. Luke Combs kicks off his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" at Allegiant Stadium, but the city isn't stopping there — comedy, choral excellence, and a roster of can't-miss smaller shows round out a weekend worth planning around. And when Monday rolls around, the weeknight calendar picks right back up without missing a beat.

Luke Combs: My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

What: One legendary night with country royalty

One legendary night with country royalty When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 5:50 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 5:50 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $107

Luke Combs starts his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" on March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, bringing along an impressive lineup of supporting acts, including Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, and Thelma & James. Combs is famous for filling stadiums with blue-collar anthems and a raw performance style, so there will be no shortage of excitement during this tour launch at one of America's newest and most impressive venues.

Adam Ray: WHO IS ME Tour

What: Comedian Adam Ray

Comedian Adam Ray When: Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $77

Adam Ray is one of the most dynamic comedians performing today, blending sharp wit, masterful impressions, and magnetic crowd interactions into a stand-up experience unlike any other. His resume spans hit productions including "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the "Barbie" movie, "MadTV," "Hacks," and "Pam & Tommy," showcasing a comedic range that translates seamlessly from screen to stage. With more than 2.7 million social media followers, a record-shattering "Kill Tony" appearance, and a devoted fan base built on his legendary Dr. Phil parody, Ray delivers a night of laughs and surprises guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

Las Vegas Men's Chorus Presents The Best of the Boys!

What: Eight decades of hits over one unforgettable night

Eight decades of hits over one unforgettable night When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 2 p.m. Where: Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $30

"The Best of the Boys!" Spring Concert brings a high-energy celebration of music's most iconic men and bands to UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Featuring 100 singers and dancers, the show spans more than eight decades of hits from Sinatra, The Beatles, and Elton John to Billy Joel, Queen, Justin Timberlake, and Imagine Dragons. Country music sensation Chase Brown joins as a special guest, adding an extra spark to an already stacked lineup.

Other Events

Las Vegas is turning up the volume this weekend with a lineup that spans decades and genres. With a musical tribute honoring Women's History Month, a legendary rock act, and a comedian bringing his A-game to one of the Strip's premier stages, there's something worth dressing up for, no matter your taste.

Celebrating Women's History Through Music : Friday, March 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Friday, March 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas Tommy James & The Shondells : Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. at The Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Experience, Las Vegas

Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. at The Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Experience, Las Vegas Andrew Santino: Live!: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

More To Explore Next Week

The weeknight energy in Las Vegas is anything but low-key. From industry insiders and punk-rock purists to rooftop unwinders and devoted bookworms, there's a corner of the city calling your name after dark.