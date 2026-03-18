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AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails Opens at Treasure Island With Presidential Theme & Basketball Viewing Parties

AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails is bringing its patriotic pour to a new home on the Strip, with a grand opening set for Saturday, March 21, at Treasure Island Hotel &…

Jennifer Eggleston
Pint of real ale on the bar in a traditional English pub in the United Kingdom
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AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails is bringing its patriotic pour to a new home on the Strip, with a grand opening set for Saturday, March 21, at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

The high-energy bar leans hard into Americana, giving guests a chance to sink into a replica of the Lincoln Memorial chair, pose against president-themed wallpaper, and step inside a replica Oval Office complete with a presidential desk. Games round out the experience, including customizable dart targets and a pool table adorned with a presidential seal.

"AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails is a love letter to the country's favorite pastime: sharing great drinks with friends," owner Jonathan Fine said. "With cans, drafts and tall boys from nearly every state, plus stately cocktails and souvenir-worthy daiquiris, we built the perfect spot to watch the games, celebrate big wins and make bigger memories on the Strip."

The menu spans beers from nearly every U.S. state, including lagers, IPAs, stouts, and seasonal selections, alongside cocktails, frozen daiquiris served in souvenir cups, and a zero-proof lineup. Opening week includes basketball viewing parties, with evening programming ranging from DJs and live music to karaoke and trivia when major sports aren't on the schedule.

The venue will be open 11 a.m. to late on weekdays and 10 a.m. to late on weekends. Reservations are available at americanbeerbar.com.

BarsLas Vegas Striprestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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