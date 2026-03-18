California Sandwich Shop The Hat Opens First Location Outside State in Las Vegas

A California invasion is reshaping the Las Vegas Valley dining scene, as a wave of beloved Golden State brands crosses the border to meet a growing population of transplants who have brought their appetites with them.

The most talked-about arrival is The Hat, the 75-year-old Southern California institution known for its pastrami dip sandwiches and cult-favorite Orange Bang drinks. The restaurant, which originated in 1951 in Alhambra, California, is building its first Las Vegas location, and its first outside California, along South Rainbow Boulevard near Sobb Avenue. The menu centers on loaded pastrami dip sandwiches, pastrami chili cheese fries, and the Orange Bang, a whipped citrus-and-vanilla drink that has drawn comparisons to a liquid creamsicle since its introduction in 1971.

Finney's Crafthouse, the family-owned Southern California gastropub with more than a dozen locations across the region, has broken ground on two Las Vegas Valley outposts, one at Downtown Summerlin and another at Town Square, with hopes to open both later this year. The brand, rooted in Santa Barbara and Ventura, is known for craft beers on tap, bison burgers, and an upscale-casual format.

At Red Rock Resort, Randy's Donuts, the Los Angeles landmark founded in 1952, is replacing Federal Donuts & Chicken, which closed in early January as part of the resort's ongoing culinary refresh.