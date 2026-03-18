Going Deep Into the Iron Maiden Documentary ‘Burning Ambition’

The upcoming Iron Maiden documentary will have facts about the band that have never been shared before. Guitarist Adrian Smith said that he watched Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, which will arrive in theaters on May 7 for a limited run.

"There's a few things in there that have never come to light before, and it goes into depth on a few things," Smith said to Brazil's Kazagastão. "I think it's a good document of the band, and I think fans will enjoy it."

Smith said that watching the movie on a big screen made him want to hide behind chairs, but he came away happy with what he saw. Director Malcolm Venville and producer Dominic Freeman led the project. The movie charts the group's five-decade run and features appearances from Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D.

Founded in East London in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden has released 17 studio albums. They've sold over 100 million records and played almost 2,500 concerts across 64 countries.

Smith also discussed Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History, which was published in hardback in autumn 2025. The book chronicles the first 50 years of the heavy metal act.

"I love some of the old photos," Smith said to Kazagastão. "But I love the stuff in it, like Steve Harris's diary, talking about getting just a couple of bucks to do a show and having to buy guitar strings and petrol and counting all the pennies."

When asked if he and singer Bruce Dickinson elevated the act to another level, Smith deflected credit from himself. He praised Dickinson's work ethic and commitment to performing night after night for months at a stretch.