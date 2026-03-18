Win Tickets to Puddle of Mudd
🎸 X 107.5 XTREME RADIO PRESENTS: PUDDLE OF MUDD LIVE 🎸 Vegas, get ready to turn it all the way up 🤘 X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up…
🎸 X 107.5 XTREME RADIO PRESENTS: PUDDLE OF MUDD LIVE 🎸
Vegas, get ready to turn it all the way up 🤘
X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with the ultimate rock experience—your chance to win tickets to see Puddle of Mudd LIVE with special guests Eve 6!
They’re taking over the stage at the iconicM Resort Spa Casinoin Henderson on Saturday, March 21, 2026—and YOU could be there.
📅 EVENT DETAILS
- What: Puddle of Mudd with special guests Eve 6
- When: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Where: M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino (Henderson, NV)
⚡ DON’T MISS OUT
This is your chance to experience one of rock’s most electrifying live shows—on us. Enter below for a chance to win!
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.