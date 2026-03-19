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Farm-to-Table Movement Transforms Las Vegas Dining Scene with Focus on Fresh, Local Ingredients

A farm-to-table movement is taking root in Las Vegas, as local growers, downtown farmers markets, and high-end Strip resorts forge direct relationships with small farms to bring fresher, more consciously…

Jennifer Eggleston
Chef preparing cuisine in hotel kitchen
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A farm-to-table movement is taking root in Las Vegas, as local growers, downtown farmers markets, and high-end Strip resorts forge direct relationships with small farms to bring fresher, more consciously sourced food to Southern Nevada.

At the heart of the effort is Kerry Clasby, founder of Intuitive Forager, who operates a 16-acre farm in Malibu, California, and sources from roughly 150 farms along the California coast. Every Friday and Saturday, her market sets up next to the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas, a neighborhood she describes as a food desert. Clasby accepts SNAP funds at the market to improve access for low-income residents. She frames the broader shift in the food system in stark historical terms.

"After World War 2, we began building super highways. And then, farming became super farms where they used chemicals and mechanized planting, did very little crop rotation, very little cover crop, very little organics," Clasby says. "We don't want that. It's a very hopeful future for our country, but we have to change the food system."

On the production side, Boulder City grower Diane Greene has been farming organically since 1974. Her two-acre operation, Herbs by Diane, supplies more than 40 herb varieties, leafy greens, microgreens, and seasonal produce to restaurants including Harvest at Bellagio and Brezza at Resorts World, using on-site compost rather than synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

"I've always gardened. My mom gardened. My grandmother gardened. And so I would garden to feed the family," says Greene, who moved to Boulder City from Santa Monica in 1968. "Mostly, it's giving the plants lots of good compost. Things taste better and last longer. You know what you're eating."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is extending that philosophy to the Strip. Joseph Leibowitz, the resort's senior vice president of culinary operations, says his team deliberately chose to move away from large-scale distributors and build relationships directly with farmers, accepting higher costs in exchange for superior ingredients.

"We all agreed upon not using big, broadliners across the board for our products. That's where we decided to build relationships with farmers. We're going to spend a little bit more knowing that the product is going to speak for itself," Leibowitz says.

Clasby advises consumers to ask farmers two key questions: how they handle weeds and how they handle pests. Another question is that when the produce was picked will determine the flavor and nutritional value of that food because the freshness of the product will impact the bioavailability of the nutrients.

All chefs and advocates around this movement say that the reduction of chemical inputs, shortening of the supply chain, and prioritizing the health of the soil are not just benefits to the environment but also a basis for making food that tastes better to eat, as well as providing you with more nourishment than prior to making those decisions.

FoodLas Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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