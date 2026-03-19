Henderson Approves $5 Million Phase I for I-11/I-215 Interchange Work

The City of Henderson, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation and Clark County, is moving forward with improvements to one of the region's busiest freeway corridors. On March 17, the Henderson Mayor and City Council approved Phase I of the Henderson Interchange Improvements project, a coordinated effort to reduce future congestion and improve traffic flow at the I-11/I-215 interchange.

Phase I upgrades include widening westbound I-215 from the I-11/I-215 interchange to Stephanie Street, adding an additional lane on the I-11 northbound to the I-215 westbound ramp, and adding an additional lane on the Lake Mead Parkway westbound to the I-215 westbound entrance ramp. The improvements are designed to address future bottlenecks near Lake Mead Parkway and the I-11 northbound flyover to I-215.

Construction will be coordinated with the ongoing I-215 widening project, with Phase I work folded into the existing schedule to minimize additional disruptions for drivers. The design phase is fully funded by NDOT, with a $5 million budget.