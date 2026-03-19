Las Vegas Faces Extreme Heat Warning as Temperatures Set To Shatter March Records
Las Vegas is bracing for an unprecedented early-season heat wave, with temperatures forecast to climb 20 to 30 degrees above the mid-March normal of around 72°F — a swing meteorologists…
Las Vegas is bracing for an unprecedented early-season heat wave, with temperatures forecast to climb 20 to 30 degrees above the mid-March normal of around 72°F — a swing meteorologists are calling historic.
Through the weekend, high pressure building into the Southwest will keep temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal, with daily highs approaching 90°F. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph Saturday, with a slight cooldown into the low 90s by Sunday as a low-pressure system moves through the Rockies and brings stronger breezes along the Colorado River into Monday.
A major heat wave intensifies next week as high pressure returns, pushing temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal and threatening to shatter the previous all-time March high of 93°F, set on March 26, 2022. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday through Sunday, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s and approaching 100°F in some areas. Disturbances next week may offer slight relief, cooling temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s — still well above normal for the time of year.
For perspective on just how early this heat is arriving: the earliest 100°F day on record in Las Vegas was May 1, 1947. The average first 100°F day falls on May 24.
Air quality is currently ranked good, but pollen levels are very high for trees, including mulberry, sycamore, juniper, and cedar. It's also high for grasses and weeds such as nettle, sage, and wormwood. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during peak afternoon hours.