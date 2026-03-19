Las Vegas Faces Extreme Heat Warning as Temperatures Set To Shatter March Records

Las Vegas is bracing for an unprecedented early-season heat wave, with temperatures forecast to climb 20 to 30 degrees above the mid-March normal of around 72°F — a swing meteorologists are calling historic.

Through the weekend, high pressure building into the Southwest will keep temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal, with daily highs approaching 90°F. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph Saturday, with a slight cooldown into the low 90s by Sunday as a low-pressure system moves through the Rockies and brings stronger breezes along the Colorado River into Monday.

A major heat wave intensifies next week as high pressure returns, pushing temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal and threatening to shatter the previous all-time March high of 93°F, set on March 26, 2022. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday through Sunday, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s and approaching 100°F in some areas. Disturbances next week may offer slight relief, cooling temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s — still well above normal for the time of year.

For perspective on just how early this heat is arriving: the earliest 100°F day on record in Las Vegas was May 1, 1947. The average first 100°F day falls on May 24.