Lights FC Gives 1,000 Free Tickets to Gig Workers for Season Opener

Las Vegas Lights FC and Ualett have announced a partnership to distribute 1,000 free tickets to local gig workers for the club's 2026 home opener on March 28 at Cashman Field, where the Lights will host Monterey Bay FC.

Tickets will be allocated to a mix of Ualett customers and local gig workers reached through community and industry associations. This initiative is aimed solely at independent contractors working in the following areas: rideshare, food delivery, hospitality, and small business. Eligible workers will receive a unique access code through a participating gig association or directly through the Ualett platform for members with an active account.

"Las Vegas is a city built on the work of independent and flexible labor," said Shawn McIntosh, CEO of Las Vegas Lights FC. "Through our partnership with Ualett, we're proud to welcome gig workers into the stadium and celebrate the people who keep this city moving."

Gig associations interested in participating are encouraged to contact Ualett's media representative to receive promotional codes and additional details. Workers can also nominate associations by submitting an interest form through Ualett.

"Gig workers are essential to how Las Vegas runs, yet they're often left out of moments like this," said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO and co-founder of Ualett. "Inviting 1,000 gig workers to the Lights' home opener is about recognition, access, and visibility, and doing it in a way that celebrates their contributions all year long, not just for one night."

On March 28, Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC will collaborate on several projects, including local media coverage; the integration of Ualett's App with LV Lights FC TV; and ongoing narratives about gig economy opportunities for the Southern Nevada community.